Former Tiger listed among Rookie of the Year candidates

A former Clemson standout has been strong on the mound in his first Major League Baseball season and is among the Rookie of the Year candidates in the National League.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is ranked No. 3 among National League rookies in MLB.com’s second Rookie of the Year Award poll of 2022, released this past week.

Only San Diego Padres pitcher MacKenzie Gore and St. Louis Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan came in ahead of Strider on the National League side of the poll, for which 48 voters ranked their top five Rookie of the Year candidates in each league based on what has happened so far and what they expect to happen in coming months.

In 15 games (four starts) this season, Strider has a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 68 strikeouts with 21 walks across 44.0 innings pitched. He has allowed only 25 hits and opponents are batting just .161 against him.

“After dominating with 100 mph heat and a wicked slider as a member of the Braves’ bullpen, Strider recently moved to a starting role and has continued to shine while steadily building up his pitch count,” MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan wrote. “The mustachioed righty racked up 11 K’s over 5 2/3 innings of one-hit, two-run ball on Wednesday against the Nationals, throwing a career-high 106 pitches to help the Braves win their 14th straight game. On the year, Strider has a 2.45 ERA with a 13.9 K/9 in 44 innings, holding batters to a .161 average — third lowest among MLB pitchers who have faced at least 150 batters in 2022.”

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.