New ACC names to know: Boston College

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Boston College

TE George Takacs

Takacs is an intriguing prospect that could fill in immediately for the departed Trae Barry, who was Boston College’s second-leading receiver at tight end last season. At 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, Takacs, who had just three catches last season, spent most of his time in South Bend as a run blocker, but he has the frame and the opportunity to be a bigger threat in the passing game for the Eagles this fall.

WR Dino Tomlin

The son of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, the younger Tomlin didn’t have much of a role at Maryland as a reserve the last three seasons. Boston College still has all-conference receiver Zay Flowers on the outside, but the speedy Tomlin could be a factor in the slot and on special teams. The 6-0, 165-pounder was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

TE/WR Joseph Griffin Jr.

Griffin was the highest-ranked recruit in Boston College’s signing class, earning offers from the likes of Notre Dame and Arizona before ultimately choosing to stay close to home. As a 6-4, 200-pound receiver, it’s easy to see why the Springfield native was coveted by multiple Power Five programs. Griffin had more than 100 catches, 1,900 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions during his high school career and may be too talented for the Eagles to keep off the field this season.

Photo courtesy of Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports