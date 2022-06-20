Standout Alabama WR talks relationship with Grisham, 'great' Swinney Camp experience

Among the standout wide receivers who had the chance to showcase their talent on the second day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday, June 2, was Davion Dozier — a 6-foot-4, 200-pound three-star rising senior from Alabama’s Moody High School.

“Everything went good,” Dozier told The Clemson Insider regarding his Swinney Camp experience. “I had a great camp. Coach (Tyler Grisham) said he was glad that I came because he wanted to see how I could move and he said I could move way better than he thought as a bigger body. He said we will stay in touch and he’s ready to see what I do this year coming up, so I may get (an offer) before, may not, but it was a great experience.”

According to Dozier, Grisham, who serves as Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, was left impressed by what he had to offer during the morning session of the second day of Swinney Camp.

Coming to camp certainly improved the Yellowhammer State wideout’s standing with the Tigers.

“I definitely did,” Dozier said. “That’s what (Coach Grisham) told me. By me coming to the camp, I definitely helped myself in a better position with them.”

Part of the reason that the Tigers didn’t offer Dozier at the time was that they had four class of 2023 wide receivers on campus starting that Friday, June 3, for Clemson’s official visit weekend.

Lakeland (Fla.) four-star WR Tyler Williams, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Mass.) four-star Ronan Hanafin, Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star WR Nathaniel Joseph and Rolesville (Raleigh, N.C.) four-star WR Noah Rogers were among the receivers in attendance.

“That’s what (Coach Grisham told my coach too,” Dozier added. “He was like, ‘We got three 2023 receivers on OVs this week,’ and me and my coach were just hoping they went 0-for-3.”

Grisham wasn’t accounting for Joseph, who was already committed at that time. The Miami-based receiver has since walked back his pledge, while Clemson has added the commitment of Rockwall (Texas) four-star WR Noble Johnson.

With the Tigers now having two remaining scholarship spots open, what would a potential offer from Clemson mean for Dozier and his recruitment?

“It would mean a lot,” he said regarding a potential offer. “Clemson’s been one of my favorite schools for a long time. It would be real crazy if I got it.”

Nearly a week later, Dozier released his top-five schools, which included Maryland, South Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee and Duke. Dozier, who took an official visit to Maryland from June 10-12, was just at Arkansas this past weekend and plans to take an official to Duke from June 24-26.

At the beginning of the month, Dozier told us that he was leaving some of his officials open just in case, but that could change now that he has five schools that he’s currently focusing on.

For now, Dozier is focused on letting things play out ahead of what looks to be a big senior season.

That fits what Girsham told him.

According to Dozier, he wants to see how the big-time Alabama wideout fares during the fall of his senior season. In any event, Dozier is a big fan of Clemson’s wide receivers coach.

“I like him a lot,” Dozier said. “I’ve always been on the phone and texting with him. Talking with him in person and seeing (what Clemson had to offer) made me like it even more. I think he’s a great coach. He was coaching us more than we did anything. Every time something happened, he was coaching us on it. He was making us better and correcting us.”

Dozier indicated to us that if Clemson doesn’t get the receivers it set out to get during its official visit weekend, he may get an offer prior to the season, or he may get it a few games into his senior campaign. It all depends.

It’s certainly a situation worth monitoring going forward.

