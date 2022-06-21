Clemson baseball lands Michigan transfer

It didn’t take long for Erik Bakich’s move from Michigan to Clemson to pay dividends on the recruiting trail.

Infielder Riley Bertram, who played for Bakich at Michigan, intends to follow his coach to Clemson. Bertram announced via social media Tuesday that he will use his final season of eligibility to transfer to Clemson.

Bertram started each of the last two seasons in the Wolverines’ middle infield, starting 31 of 37 games at second base in 2021 before moving to shortstop this season. He started all 62 games for Michigan this year, hitting .298 with two home runs, 19 doubles and 40 RBIs.

He hit .271 in four years at Michigan and brings a .946 career fielding percentage to Clemson, which is starting over under Bakich. The Tigers’ new coach was hired last week to replace Monte Lee, who spent six seasons at the helm.

With Bertram in line to join the fold, competition for starting spots won’t lack up the middle. Clemson’s starting middle infielders this season, Ben Blackwell and Blake Wright, both have at least one year of eligibility remaining. Wright hit .349 with 11 home runs in 44 games while Blackwell, the Tigers’ everyday shortstop, posted a .327 average out of the leadoff spot.

