Clemson hires basketball staffer away from rival

Clemson’s newest basketball staffer is switching sides in the rivalry.

Brad Brownell has hired a new director of basketball operations, and he didn’t have to look too far to fill the role. Andy Assaley has joined the Tigers’ staff after serving in the same role at South Carolina for the last 10 seasons under Frank Martin, who was fired in March and has since taken the head coaching job at UMass.

Clemson’s official athletics website has been updated to reflect Assaley’s addition to the staff. A team spokesperson also confirmed the move to The Clemson Insider.

Assaley replaces Matt Bucklin, who left earlier this month to join James Madison’s coaching staff. Bucklin spent four seasons in his role at Clemson.

Assaley initially served in the same role under Martin at Kansas State from 2007-12. Before that, Assaley spent time working under Bob Huggins and Andy Kennedy at Cincinnati, his alma mater.

He will be part of a new-look staff for Brownell next season that includes a pair of new assistants, Billy Donlon and Sean Dixon. Both were hired in April to replace Antonio Reynolds Dean and Kareem Richardson, who left for Georgia and North Carolina State, respectively.