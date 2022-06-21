Former Clemson baseball assistant lands new gig

It didn’t take long for a member of Monte Lee’s coaching staff at Clemson to latch on at another Power Five program.

Less than three weeks after Lee was fired as Clemson’s baseball coach, Andrew See, Lee’s pitching coach, is reportedly returning north. See is set to join Ohio State’s staff in the same capacity, according to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

See will be part of a new regime at Ohio State, which recently hired Bill Mosiello, TCU’s former associate head coach, as its coach.

A Michigan native, See spent the last seven seasons as Clemson’s pitching coach. Before that, he served in the same role at Duke and Ohio, where he also finished his collegiate career from 1998-2001.

