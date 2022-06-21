Major news for Deshaun Watson cases

There has been a significant development in the cases against Deshaun Watson. The majority of the women who filed civil suits against Watson have agreed to settlements.

Tony Buzbee, attorney for the women who filed lawsuits against Watson, released a statement on Tuesday. Buzbee announced that all but four of the civil suits against Deshaun Watson have been settled. The statement says that once the paperwork is completed for those 20 cases they will be dismissed. The terms of the settlements are confidential and will not be released.

The cases of the four women that have not settled will continue. “I look forward to trying these cases in due course,” stated Buzbee.

Although two separate grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal charges amid accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, the NFL can still punish the three-time Pro Bowler for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the Houston Texans in 2017, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, when he last saw NFL action prior to sitting out last season amid his trade request and legal issues. On March 18, Watson agreed to waive his no-trade clause and be dealt to Cleveland, then was given a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract by the Browns – the record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

The NFL’s investigation on Watson began in March 2021.