Another Clemson player announces transfer to South Carolina

After recently deciding to leave the program in the wake of Monte Lee’s firing, another Clemson baseball player is switching sides of the in-state rivalry.

Sophomore pitcher Ricky Williams announced via social media Wednesday his intention to transfer to South Carolina. Williams is the third former Clemson player to do so since Lee was relieved of his duties as the Tigers’ coach late last month, joining Dylan Brewer and Jonathan French.

Williams went 2-0 with a 2.95 earned run average in nine appearances this season, most of those coming in relief. He allowed 18 hits and struck out 12 in 21 1/3 innings. He made 15 appearances with four starts in his two seasons with the Tigers.