Another Michigan transfer heading to Clemson

Another Michigan baseball player is following Erik Bakich to Clemson.

A day after infielder Riley Bertram revealed he will finish his collegiate career with the Tigers, another Wolverine transfer has done the same. Willie Weiss, a right-handed pitcher, announced via social media Wednesday night that he will spend his final collegiate season at Clemson as a graduate transfer.

Weiss posted a 3.67 earned run average in three full seasons at Michigan. He went 3-2 with a 5.29 ERA in 22 relief appearances this season. Weiss allowed 27 hits and struck out 37 in 34 innings with opponents batting .227 against him.

He spent four years playing for Bakich, who was hired as Clemson’s coach last week following a decade-long stint as the head man at Michigan.

Photo courtesy of Bruce Thorson/USA Today Sports