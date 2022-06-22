Clemson player calls out guest pickers for ACC predictions

On Wednesday, former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain, who hosts the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast with Kelly Gramlich, posted a graphic on Twitter showing who their summer guests think will win the ACC in 2022.

Only one of Mac Lain and Gramlich’s guests — ESPN’s Jason Fitz — picked Clemson to win the ACC Championship this season, while ACC Network host Jordan Cornette, ACCN reporter Katie George and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic all picked NC State to win the Atlantic and the conference championship.

Cornette and George picked NC State to beat Miami in the ACC Championship Game, while Auerbach picked the Wolfpack to beat defending ACC champion Pittsburgh in the conference title game.

Now that it’s officially 𝓢𝓾𝓶𝓶𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓲𝓶𝓮 let’s review some PICKS!!! Check out who our guests think will win the #ACC… there’s a bit of a trend 🐺🐺🐺‼️ https://t.co/4S2ed63erN pic.twitter.com/ZkCIaNKlV3 — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) June 22, 2022

On Wednesday afternoon, Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas called out Mac Lain and Gramlich’s summer guest pickers when Thomas responded to Mac Lain’s tweet with one of his own:

NC State (9-3, 6-2 ACC in 2021) finished second in the Atlantic Division last season behind Atlantic champion Wake Forest (11-3, 7-1) and ahead of third-place Clemson (10-3, 6-2).

NC State beat Clemson, 27-21, in double-overtime in Raleigh on Sept. 25 last year. The Tigers and Wolfpack will meet in Death Valley this season on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Clemson will also play host to Miami this season at Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 19.