Clemson's commitment parade continues with pledge from big-time Peach State DL

Clemson’s commitment parade continued on Wednesday, when the Tigers picked up a public verbal pledge from a highly regarded Peach State defensive lineman.

Rome (Ga.) High School four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green announced his commitment to Clemson during a ceremony at his school Wednesday evening, a day after Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.) four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler committed to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Green held two dozen total offers and chose the Tigers over the other schools in his top six – Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4, 267-pound rising senior is ranked as high as the No. 190 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 9 defensive tackle in the class.

Green made an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5 and also attended the Tigers’ second junior day of the year on March 5.

He marks the 11th commitment that Clemson has landed in the month of June alone.

The Tigers now own 14 total commitments in the 2023 class, with Green joining Hoffler, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton and Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon.

– Photo for this article courtesy of Stephiylan Green (@stephiylan) on Twitter.