New ACC names to know: Florida State

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Florida State

DB Sam McCall

A top-50 recruit in the 247Sports Composite, McCall was the highest-rated prospect in FSU’s signing class and showed why he had that ranking as an early enrollee this spring. Primarily a safety in high school, McCall lined up at cornerback and intercepted three passes this spring, looking like a natural at the position. McCall is a rangy, versatile defensive back that could line up at multiple positions in FSU’s secondary sooner rather than later.

ATH Azareye’h Thomas

Thomas was ranked as the fourth-best athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports Composite and is likely to see the field early in Tallahassee. The 6-2, 195-pounder played on both sides of the ball in high school, where he accounted for more than 850 yards on offense and scored 17 touchdowns as a senior. He also had multiple interceptions as a defensive back, where Thomas will begin his collegiate career. And don’t rule out seeing the explosive playmaker on special teams either.

RB Trey Benson

FSU lost its leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin, off last year’s team, creating an opportunity for Benson to get early playing time in his first season with the program. Treshaun Ward (533 rushing yards last season) is still around, but Benson, a transfer from Oregon, reportedly impressed during his first spring with the Seminoles. Benson got just six carries in nine games as a backup for Oregon last season, but the 6-1, 215-pounder could be in line for the biggest role of his collegiate career.

Photo courtesy of Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat/USA Today Network