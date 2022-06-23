Clemson ‘definitely up there’ for top Midwest TE after ‘big’ offer

Last week, Clemson extended an offer to a highly touted tight end prospect from the Midwest who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp at the beginning of this month.

After working out during the first day of the camp on June 1, Marian Central Catholic High School (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star Christian Bentancur announced the offer from the Tigers on Friday, June 17, following a conversation with tight ends coach Kyle Richardson.

“It was big knowing how Clemson recruits,” Bentancur said to The Clemson Insider of receiving the offer, “and I was offered on the phone by Coach Richardson.”

Based on how the Swinney Camp went for Bentancur and what he heard from Richardson there, Bentancur told TCI recently that he was optimistic about his chances of earning an offer from Clemson, and he was right.

Bentancur (6-5, 235) became just the second tight end in the 2024 class to report an offer from Clemson, joining Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic four-star Jack Larsen.

The nation’s No. 14 tight end in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, Bentancur is well aware that the Tigers are judicious with their offers and don’t just hand out offers to anyone – and that’s something that stands out to him when he thinks about Clemson as one of his college options.

“Clemson is an elite school for sure that has the toughest recruiting style out of most the schools in the nation,” he said.

Bentancur is already planning a return trip to Tiger Town after picking up the offer.

“I will be back for either a game or sometime in the winter for another visit,” he said.

Clemson joined schools such as Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and Tennessee, to name some, on Bentancur’s offer list.

Where do the Tigers stand with him right now after pulling the trigger on the offer?

“After the Clemson offer, they are definitely up there on my list,” he said, “and I’m definitely looking forward to building our relationship!”

Bentancur is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Illinois, No. 14 tight end nationally and No. 236 overall prospect regardless of position for the 2024 class.

As a sophomore last season, he recorded 53 receptions for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.