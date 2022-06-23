Former Tiger reportedly being traded

A former Clemson standout is reportedly being traded to another Major League Baseball team.

The San Francisco Giants are sending former Tiger outfielder Steven Duggar to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Willie Calhoun, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

The Giants had to make a decision Thursday on Duggar, as his rehab assignment reached its 20-day limit.

Duggar has been with the Giants organization since they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft (186th overall pick).

Duggar made his MLB debut in 2018. In 254 career big league games, he has a .242 batting average, 14 home runs, 87 runs batted in, 96 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.

This season with the Giants, Duggar had a .194 average across 36 at-bats with four RBIs and two runs scored, and hadn’t played in a game with the Giants since straining his oblique on April 21.

At Clemson, Duggar was a career .299 hitter with a .387 on-base percentage in 184 games (184 starts) over three seasons from 2013-15. He had 33 doubles, six triples, eight homers, 109 RBIs, 140 runs, 104 walks, six hit-by-pitches and 50 steals to go with 18 outfield assists in his career. The two-time third-team All-ACC selection started all 184 games of his Tiger career (183 starts in right field and one start in center field) and reached base via a hit or walk in 61 of the last 63 games of his career dating to 2014.

Duggar will now join a couple of other former Tigers, Eli White and Brad Miller, with the Rangers.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

