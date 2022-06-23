Lawrence corrects false report on his crypto exposure

Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter Wednesday to correct a report about his exposure to Crypto.

The report from Barstool Sports incorrectly stated that Lawrence’s NFL signing bonus had been paid in crypto. Social media has been filled with the same false information as the prices of crypto have fallen over the past few months.

Lawrence signed a deal with a cryptocurrency investment application called Blockfolio a few days before he became the first pick in the NFL draft. His signing bonus for that deal was paid in cryptocurrency.