New ACC names to know: Syracuse

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Syracuse

QB Dan Villari

Syracuse has its starting quarterback back in Garrett Shrader, but his job is far from safe after the Orange turned in one of the country’s worst passing offenses a season ago. Syracuse plucked multiple quarterbacks out of the transfer portal to add to the competition, including Villari, who left Michigan after being stuck in a logjam at the position there. Villari played in just four games and threw just three passes as a freshman for the Wolverines last season, but the former three-star recruit could see the field more often this fall if he proves to be an upgrade in the passing game.

CB Alijah Clark

Syracuse already has a talented cornerback tandem in place in Duce Chestnut and Garrett Williams, but the addition of Clark from the transfer portal will help with depth in a secondary where the Orange have lost their share of key pieces the last couple of years. Clark, who played in seven games for Rutgers as a true freshman last season, is a long, rangy athlete at 6-foot-1 who will immediately compete to be the Orange’s No. 3 corner if not push for a starting job. He’s also versatile enough to line up on the inside at nickel if needed.

WR D’Marcus Adams

Adams figures to be a player that would benefit from more consistent quarterback play at Syracuse, but the speedy wideout is the type of athlete that could make an impact in a variety of ways this fall. Initially a Florida State signee before his first transfer, Adams spent the previous two seasons at Florida Atlantic, where he played in 17 games and finished with just 94 receiving yards. But Adams was the Owls’ primary kick returner a season ago and thrived in that role, averaging more than 23 yards per return. Look for Adams to carve out the same kind of role with the Orange.

Photo courtesy of Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services LLC