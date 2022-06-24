Clemson mentioned on this list of best revenge games of 2022

Clemson will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to this ACC foe when the two teams face off again this season.

CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson recently highlighted some of the biggest revenge games on the docket for the upcoming college football season, and coming in at No. 4 on his list is the Tigers’ Oct. 1 contest against NC State at Death Valley.

The Wolfpack, of course, edged the then-ninth-ranked Tigers last year on Sept. 25 in double-overtime in Raleigh. NC State snapped its eight-game losing streak against the Tigers — and handed head coach Dave Doeren his first victory over a top-10 team — when N.C. State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into an incompletion on fourth-and-5 in the second overtime to seal the 27-21 win.

The second overtime began with NC State quarterback Devin Leary’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Devin Carter, which was ultimately the game-winning score in a contest that shook things up in the ACC race and hurt Clemson’s College Football Playoff aspirations.

Here’s what Patterson wrote about the Tigers’ revenge game against the Wolfpack in 2022:

The second of three losses in Clemson’s “down year” of 10-3 in 2021, NC State was able to make it clear early in the season that the ACC was wide open with the Wolfpack’s 27-21 double overtime thriller. The Tigers’ sterling reputation as the kings of the conference was already shaky after totaling just two offensive touchdowns in its first two games against FBS opponents, and NC State was poised for a breakthrough in the series after a couple close calls across an eight-game losing streak. Now Clemson’s taking aim at the Wolfpack and the rest of the conference as they look to make a return to the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, but neither of those goals are going to be as feasible if the Tigers don’t get revenge against the Wolfpack in early October.

The good news for the Tigers this year is that they haven’t lost to the Wolfpack at Death Valley since 2002 and are riding a 34-game home winnning streak entering the 2022 season.

The only revenge games ranked ahead of Clemson-NC State on Patterson’s list are Texas A&M at Alabama (Oct. 8) at No. 1, Michigan at Ohio State (Nov. 26) at No. 2 and Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (Nov. 19) at No. 3.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.