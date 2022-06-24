Former Tiger back in the transfer portal

A former Clemson running back has reportedly re-entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Demarkcus Bowman is back in the portal, according to multiple reports.

As a redshirt freshman at Florida last season, Bowman saw action in five games and as a reserve running back in four games, rushing 14 times for 81 yards.

The former unanimous five-star prospect from Lakeland, Fla., signed with Clemson as part of its 2020 class and played briefly in the top-ranked Tigers’ first two games during the 2020 season before entering the portal and eventually transferring to Florida.

Bowman had nine carries for 32 yards for the Tigers in 2020. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry and he did not score a touchdown.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.