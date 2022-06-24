Local wideout gaining traction on recruiting trail, shows off talent at Swinney Camp

Among the standout wide receivers who had the chance to showcase their talent on the first day of Dabo Swinney on June 1 was Jaylen Brown-Wallace — a rising senior from the nearby D. W. Daniel High School.

“It was pretty good I’d say for both sessions,” Brown-Wallace told The Clemson Insider regarding his Swinney Camp experience. “I feel like I did my best, I’m not gonna lie. I feel like I tried to win every ball that I could…I tried my best not to drop any balls to show that I could catch the ball and stuff like that.”

He also had the chance to speak with Tyler Grisham after the conclusion of camp. Clemson’s wide receivers coach provided Brown-Wallace with some feedback and told him that he’d like to see him put some more weight on and be more physical.

“I talked about that with Dabo,” Brown-Wallace said regarding a potential offer from Clemson. “He basically said the same thing, that if I can put a little bit more weight on and be more physical and stuff like that because I have the athletic ability.”

That’s exactly Brown-Wallace’s plan.

And it’s not only because he wants to improve his game going forward, but he also wants it for himself and an offer from Clemson would mean just so much for him and his recruitment.

Brown-Wallace has camped at Clemson in the past, but he was a lot timider during last year’s session. This time around, he definitely felt more confident in his abilities and what he brings to the table as a talented wideout.

It also helps that Swinney Camp is right in his backyard.

At the time of our conversation with Brown-Wallace, he was still trying to find dates to visit Wake Forest, Liberty, Wofford and even North Greenville. As far as his recruitment is concerned, Brown-Wallace indicated that he’s starting to get more attention from Power Five coaches around the country.

“It’s going pretty good,” Brown-Wallace said “(Oklahoma head) Coach (Brent) Venables followed me back on Twitter on (June 1). A lot of coaches have followed me back since the beginning of April.”

Great adjustment to the ball by 2023 WR Jaylen Brown-Wallace (@Jaylenb1105) this morning at Dabo Swinney Football Camp #WinToday pic.twitter.com/ckGm5x3zvo — Coach Drec Ellis (@LionsCoachEllis) June 1, 2022

