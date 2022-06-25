Former Tiger named among best value draft picks since 2006

This former Clemson standout has given his NFL team a great return on investment while outperforming his draft slot since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 137th overall pick.

Former Tiger defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler who is entering his eighth season with the Falcons in 2022, was recently named by Pro Football Focus as the Falcons’ best value draft pick since 2006, when PFF began grading players.

“You have to go all the way back to Deion Jones in 2016 until the Falcons have anyone worth considering for this list, which has been a big part of the problem for the franchise lately,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “Jarrett has proved to be consistent throughout his career and was taken multiple rounds later than Jones. He’s averaged 47 pressures a season over the past six years.”

Jarrett, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons this offseason, was recently ranked No. 77 on CBS Sports’ list of the top 100 NFL players of 2022

During his NFL career so far, Jarrett has seen action in 110 games with 95 starts while totaling 359 tackles (198 solo), 26.5 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 89 quarterback hits. He helped the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2016 season.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.