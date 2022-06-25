Murphy's run-stopping prowess puts him in impressive company

A warning for offenses that oppose Clemson’s defense:

Don’t try to run on Myles Murphy.

According to Pro Football Focus, the rising junior defensive end is one of the Clemson defenders — past or present — with the highest career run defense grades.

Per PFF, Murphy’s career run defense grade of 92.2 is tied with current New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for the second-highest behind only current Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (93.5), while Murphy’s grade is higher than current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (91.6).

That’s certainly impressive company for Murphy, a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021 who collected first-team all-conference honors from PFF and Phil Steele and second-team honors from the AP, while also being named a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele.

Last season, the former five-star prospect from Marietta, Ga., was credited with 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups over 13 games (10 starts).

Murphy enters 2022 having recorded 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups over 25 games (16 starts). He joined Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell as the only Clemson players since 2000 to post multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks.

Clemson defenders with the highest career run defense grades 🐅 Grady Jarrett: 93.5

🐅 Myles Murphy: 92.2

🐅 Dexter Lawrence: 92.2

🐅 Isaiah Simmons: 91.6 pic.twitter.com/xwmNZP6NwC — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 24, 2022

