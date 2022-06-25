New ACC names to know: Louisville

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Louisville

LB Mohamed Sanogo

Sanogo brings a wealth of experience to a position of need for the Cardinals now that inside linebacker C.J. Avery has exhausted his eligibility. Sanogo will finish his collegiate career with one final season after spending the previous five years at Ole Miss, where he played in 48 games over four full seasons. His best season with the Rebels was in 2018 when Sanogo had 112 tackles before sustaining a season-ending injury early during the ‘19 season. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder figures to fill the vacancy left by Avery and be an immediate contributor for Louisville’s defense.

DE Popeye Williams

The highest-ranked recruit in Louisville’s signing class, Williams had offers from Alabama, Penn State and Michigan State among others before choosing the Cardinals. A consensus four-star prospect, Williams, an Indiana native, was ranked as the nation’s 17th-best edge rusher in the 247Sports Composite. He has the speed, explosiveness and ideal body type for the position at 6-3 and 230 pounds to contribute immediately. And for a defense that finished in the bottom half of the ACC last season in getting to the quarterback (2.5 sacks per game), there appears to be the opportunity for Williams to do just that.

RB Tiyon Evans

Louisville has its leading rusher, quarterback Malik Cunningham, as well as its top running back, Jalen Mitchell, returning. But Evans is a talented back that figures to at least be part of the backfield rotation for the Cardinals if not push for the starting job. Once rated by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 3 junior college prospect, Evans spent last season at Tennessee before transferring. The 5-11, 220-pounder ran for 525 yards and averaged more than 6.4 yards per carry in his lone season as part of the Volunteers’ backfield rotation.

Photo courtesy of Mickey Welsh