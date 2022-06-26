Clemson commits putting on their recruiting caps

Clemson commits are certainly putting on their recruiting caps as they try to help the Tigers add more top talent to their already stacked 2023 class.

Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Victor Burley and Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler have been all over Twitter working to get others — including Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods and Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne — to join them aboard Clemson’s 2023 class:

Hey @yungajh I wonder if we can get a special someone to join us 🤔🤔 — Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 25, 2022

I think we can🥸🥸… https://t.co/iF9prap1Vq — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 25, 2022

@VictorBurley2 I think we can get 2 special people actually 😁😁😁 — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 25, 2022

Personally @yungajh I think they gon push us to #1 recruiting class https://t.co/LLGIoFoM2B — Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 25, 2022

Hey @35Pwoo come be Great🐅 — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 25, 2022

You know you want too 🐅🐅 https://t.co/tUYfnxGV6B — Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 25, 2022

Oh nothing just reminding @hunterrosborne to come to Death Valley and be great 🐅 — Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 25, 2022

@hunterrosborne Clemson wants you to come on home 🐅🐅📍 pic.twitter.com/2YgDXwnPHz — Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 24, 2022

Clemson’s 2023 class is currently ranked in the top five nationally in the Rivals team rankings (No. 3), the 247Sports Composite team rankings (No. 4) and ESPN’s recruiting rankings (No. 5).

As you can see, Clemson’s commits are definitely doing their part to help make this class a special one for the Tigers.