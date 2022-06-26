Clemson commits putting on their recruiting caps

Clemson commits are certainly putting on their recruiting caps as they try to help the Tigers add more top talent to their already stacked 2023 class.
Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Victor Burley and Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler have been all over Twitter working to get others — including Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods and Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne — to join them aboard Clemson’s 2023 class:
Hey @yungajh I wonder if we can get a special someone to join us 🤔🤔
— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 25, 2022
I think we can🥸🥸… https://t.co/iF9prap1Vq
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 25, 2022
@VictorBurley2 I think we can get 2 special people actually 😁😁😁
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 25, 2022
Personally @yungajh I think they gon push us to #1 recruiting class https://t.co/LLGIoFoM2B
— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 25, 2022
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 25, 2022
Hey @35Pwoo come be Great🐅
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 25, 2022
You know you want too 🐅🐅 https://t.co/tUYfnxGV6B
— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 25, 2022
Oh nothing just reminding @hunterrosborne to come to Death Valley and be great 🐅
— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 25, 2022
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 25, 2022
— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) June 26, 2022
— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) June 26, 2022
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 26, 2022
@hunterrosborne Clemson wants you to come on home 🐅🐅📍 pic.twitter.com/2YgDXwnPHz
— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) June 24, 2022
Bama boys to Death Valley ❓ 🐅 @hunterrosborne & @35Pwoo
— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) June 23, 2022
Clemson’s 2023 class is currently ranked in the top five nationally in the Rivals team rankings (No. 3), the 247Sports Composite team rankings (No. 4) and ESPN’s recruiting rankings (No. 5).
As you can see, Clemson’s commits are definitely doing their part to help make this class a special one for the Tigers.