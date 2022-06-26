New ACC names to know: Miami

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Miami

WR Frank Ladson

Ladson may be a fresh face for the Hurricanes, but Clemson fans will recognize the name. A Miami native, Ladson spent the last three seasons at Clemson before deciding to return home to finish his collegiate career. Injuries hampered Ladson’s production with the Tigers as the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder caught just 31 passes in 30 games. Ladson started eight of those games for Clemson, an indication of the kind of ability he has at the position. If the former four-star recruit can stay on the field in Miami, he could bolster a receiving corps in need of some veteran playmakers on the outside.

WR Colbie Young

Another transfer, Young joins Miami’s program from the junior college ranks, where he averaged more than 19 yards per reception last season at Lackawanna College. He’s the biggest receiver on the Hurricanes’ roster at 6-4 and 220 pounds and could create matchup problems for Miami to try to exploit. Junior college players aren’t typical brought in to sit on the bench, and with Miami’s top two receivers last season, Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley, no longer around, the Hurricanes need some new go-to receivers to emerge for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Count Young among those who has an opportunity to make an immediate impact there.

DE Cyrus Moss

As the highest-ranked recruit in Mario Cristobal’s first signing class at Miami, Moss is joining the Hurricanes’ program with plenty of fanfare and expectations. A 6-6, 230-pound edge rusher, Moss was ranked as the No. 2 recruit in Nevada and No. 70 prospect overall in the 247Sports Composite coming out of prep football power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. There’s still room for Moss to fill out physically, but with most of its production at defensive end gone from last season, Miami may have no other choice than to get Moss’ quickness and athleticism on the field sooner rather than later.