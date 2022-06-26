Talented New Jersey receiver ‘felt at home’ at Clemson

A promising young prospect from the Garden State, who has already garnered close to double-digit Division I offers, made his first-ever trip to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this month.

Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic High School wide receiver Emanuel Ross – a 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – worked out at the Swinney Camp the weekend of June 10-12.

“I actually loved it,” Ross told The Clemson Insider. “I had a great experience there. I felt welcomed, I felt at home, and I loved the coaching staff.”

Ross enjoyed working with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, as well as Swinney, while showcasing his talent as a wideout during his time at the camp.

“I think the highlight of the camp experience was actually just being able to interact with Coach Swinney, Coach Grisham, and the coaches were really involved with the (campers),” he said.

“I enjoyed their time. I feel like we had pretty good chemistry,” Ross added. “I loved working with them. I’d like to say they enjoyed working with me as well. But I’m just looking forward to being able to work with them again sometime.”

While Ross isn’t sure where he stands with the Tigers early in the recruiting process or what exactly their interest level in him is, he performed well at the camp and thinks the coaches liked what they saw from him.

“It’s hard to know what’s going through their mind, but I believe they liked me,” he said. “Not too much that I know about what’s going through with their recruiting process, but I’d like to hope it was good.”

Ross – who recorded 16 receptions for 323 yards and six touchdowns to go with 96 return yards on three attempts as a sophomore last season – feels he could bring a lot to the table for Clemson or another college football program in the future.

“I think I could bring my ball skills and my desire to win, my competitiveness and just overall athleticism,” he said.

Illinois gave Ross his latest offer earlier this month, joining Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Temple, Coastal Carolina, UConn and UMass on his offer list.

What would it mean to him to add an offer Clemson moving forward?

“It would mean the world to me,” he said. “Clemson is actually my dream school, so I would love to receive an offer from Clemson.”

Ross certainly left Clemson impressed following his first-ever visit to the school.

“Honestly, the family environment – the school’s very family oriented,” he said. “It’s not like a state college, so everything felt so close, and I just loved it.”

I had a great weekend in Clemson South Carolina for the Dabo Swinney football camp! @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/39uCL3WPrl — Emanuel Ross (@EmanuelRoss13) June 12, 2022

Here are some highlights from the weekend. pic.twitter.com/D315Fashkt — Emanuel Ross (@EmanuelRoss13) June 12, 2022

