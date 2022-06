A former Tiger is back in the transfer portal for the second time. In November, Lyn-J Dixon announced that he would transfer to West Virginia.

On Sept. 20 of last year, Dixon entered the transfer portal.

Dixon started the South Carolina State game but only received 10 carries through the first three games of this season, rushing for 48 yards.

“It was his decision. He wanted to get an early start on the portal. I wish him luck,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after the transfer.