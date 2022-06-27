Major Clemson OL target announces commitment timing

Major Clemson OL target announces commitment timing

Football

Major Clemson OL target announces commitment timing

By June 27, 2022 6:05 pm

By |

Harris Sewell, one of the top offensive lineman in the 2023 class,  took to Twitter Monday to announce the date and time for his commitment announcement.  The 6-4, 300 pound lineman from Odessa, Texas is set to announce between Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell took an official visit to Clemson in early June and then took one to Texas A&M.

Sewell is the No. 72 player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman.

TCI expects another sunny day in Clemson on Wednesday.

, , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home