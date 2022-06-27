Major Clemson OL target announces commitment timing

Harris Sewell, one of the top offensive lineman in the 2023 class, took to Twitter Monday to announce the date and time for his commitment announcement. The 6-4, 300 pound lineman from Odessa, Texas is set to announce between Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell took an official visit to Clemson in early June and then took one to Texas A&M.

I will be committing this Wednesday at 12:00 CST. Who will it be??@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ZzIPipRVf1 — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 27, 2022

Sewell is the No. 72 player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman.

TCI expects another sunny day in Clemson on Wednesday.