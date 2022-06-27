Offer from Clemson ‘would mean a lot’ to Georgia OL, younger brother of current Tiger

Among the standout prospects who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this month was the younger brother of a current Clemson defensive lineman.

South Gwinnett High School (Snellville, Ga.) offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll – a 6-foot-5, 297-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – worked out at the Swinney Camp on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

“It was a very good camp,” Mascoll told The Clemson Insider. “Very tiring, of course… but it was a good experience. Got to talk to Coach TA (Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin). They gave me a lot of help and tips. This is my second year playing the (offensive line) position, so I’ve still got a lot to learn. But it was a good experience.”

Mascoll’s older brother, Justin, is of course a defensive end for the Tigers entering his redshirt senior season in 2022.

“He likes it up there,” Marcus said of his sibling. “It’s a very good place to be at, good atmosphere, and the fans are great. That’s one thing I learned about Clemson.”

This summer marked the younger Mascoll’s first time camping at Clemson.

“I’d say one-on-ones was really the highlight,” he said. “That’s what the coaches mainly wanted to see, how I would do against these older guys and these higher-ranked guys.”

Speaking of the coaches, Marcus had the chance to chat with Austin at the camp, and at the time he spoke with TCI, Marcus was expecting the Tigers’ offensive line coach to follow up and get back in touch with him to speak some more.

“We just talked about stuff I could work on, a lot of little stuff,” Marcus said of Austin. “Coach Ski (Clemson assistant coach Lemanski Hall) told me Coach Austin was supposed to text me at some point in time just to talk to me and stuff.”

Marcus hopes to draw interest from Clemson moving forward after being able to camp there and show the coaches what he can do.

“It would be a good feeling to know that I’m getting looked at by a school my brother attends,” he said. “A lot of people are watching me of course, just because I’m the younger brother of Justin.”

Although Marcus’s recruiting process is just getting started, he picked up his first offer from Pittsburgh in May, and UCF is another school looking at him. He visited UCF in April and was slated to camp at Georgia last week.

“I bring physicality,” he said, describing himself as an offensive lineman. “When I see that person in front of me, I’m going to dominate them, and I feel like I play fast. I’m new to the position, so there’s a lot of stuff I need to learn. But physicality is one of the main things I bring to the table.”

Marcus, who hopes to make it back to Clemson sooner than later, would love to earn an offer from the Tigers in the future and have the opportunity to follow in his brother’s footsteps to Tiger Town.

“An offer from Clemson would mean a lot,” he said. “That’s something my family would be pumped up about, my brother especially. It would be an honor, great feeling.”

