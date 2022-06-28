Clemson softball to play host to ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Clemson will serve as one of four hosts for the ACC-Big Ten Softball Challenge in 2023.

The ACC on Tuesday announced the host sites for next year’s event, which is returning for the first time since 2020. Notre Dame as well as Big Ten programs Ohio State and Northwestern will make the trip to Clemson next spring with each team playing four games as part of the challenge.

Georgia Tech, North Carolina and North Carolina State will also serve as hosts. All games will be played Feb. 16-19. Exact game dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Results from the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, which will include six teams from the ACC and Big Ten, will also count toward the challenge standings. The ACC, which won the most recent challenge in 2020, holds a 3-2 lead through the first five years of the event.

Clemson, fresh off its first-ever super-regional appearance, just completed its third season as a program.

