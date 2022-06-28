Former Clemson star dreaming big entering third NFL season

Isaiah Simmons is listed on the Arizona Cardinals’ roster as an inside linebacker, but the do-it-all defender and former Clemson star is much more than just that.

Simmons was deployed in a variety of different ways on Arizona’s defense last season as the Cardinals fully utilized the all-around skillset he has to offer.

According to AZCardinals.com, during the 2021 regular season and postseason, Simmons saw action at inside linebacker (596 snaps), edge rusher (237 snaps), slot cornerback (165 snaps), outside corner (24 snaps) and free safety (2 snaps).

Simmons takes pleasure in his versatile role and is shooting for the stars as he tries to maximize his potential and meet his sky-high expectations.

“My expectation is to be the best in the game, ever,” Simmons said, via AZCardinals.com. “I don’t ever want to sell myself short. Why not dream big? Why not want to be the best player ever to touch the NFL? Until I reach that, I won’t stop working.” In 17 games last season (17 starts), Simmons tallied 105 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, seven passes defended and an interception. Through his first two NFL seasons, Simmons has accounted for 159 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, nine passes defended and two picks. Per AZCardinals.com, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes Simmons, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has the potential to become an all-pro player. “To be that guy, you have to do everything right all the time,” Kingsbury said. “You got to have a great work ethic and understand the system inside and out. He understands where he has to get, to have that type of credibility on the field.” As he enters his third NFL season, Simmons is completely comfortable being a leader for the Cardinals, whether his teammates like his vocal leadership or not. “I don’t have a problem with saying something to someone because I’m not here to be anyone’s friend,” Simmons said. “We’re all here to get the Lombardi trophy. “If you don’t like what I’m saying, you’re in here for the wrong reasons because I don’t say anything to call anyone out. It’s just for the betterment of us.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

