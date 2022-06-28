Good news on the injury front for Clemson

Injuries had a significant impact on Ckemson last season.

One player who battled injuries for much of the season is ready to get after it when camp starts in just over a month. Clemson defensive tackle Tre Williams took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that he has been cleared to return to action for the Tigers.

It’s been a long 7 months but i’m blessed to finally be cleared to return to the game I love!🙏🏾 — Groovy🧘🏾‍♂️ (@_TreWilliams) June 28, 2022

Williams battled through foot and shoulder injuries last season and had his second surgery in January. He has played in 13 games with 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack.