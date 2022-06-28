New ACC names to know: Virginia Tech

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Virginia Tech

QB Grant Wells

The starting quarterback job is up for grabs heading into the first season of the Brent Pry era in Blacksburg, but Wells brings plenty of experience to the competition. The starter at Marshall the last two seasons, Wells was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2020. He completed more than 64% of his passes for the Thundering Herd and joins Tech’s roster having already thrown for more than 5,000 yards in college. While the competition is still ongoing, Wells reportedly exited the spring as the leading contender, which isn’t much of a surprise given the way he’s produced so far in his collegiate career.

QB Jason Brown

Don’t count Brown out just yet. Another portal addition, Brown is squarely in the quarterback mix after joining Tech’s program as a graduate transfer from South Carolina. Brown (55% completion rate) isn’t the natural thrower that Wells is, but he brings athleticism to the position. Even if Wells ultimately wins the job, Brown is a name worth knowing because he could still be used in certain packages if the Hokies want to try to give defenses a different look from time to time. But Brown isn’t going down without a fight.

DL Gunner Givens

If there’s a true freshman that looks ready to contribute immediately for Tech, it’s Givens. The highest-ranked recruit in the Hokies’ signing class, the 6-5, 270-pound Givens could bolster Tech’s size and physicality in the trenches, not to mention add depth. It’s a lot to ask of a first-year lineman, but with Tech ranking in the bottom third of the ACC in rush defense, sacks and tackles for loss last season, Givens has an opportunity to help the Hokies become a more formidable group up front this fall.

Photo courtesy of Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports