This Clemson duo among analysts' top college football tandems

There are plenty of top-notch teammate tandems in college football heading into the 2022 season.

In the opinion of a couple of people who follow the sport closely, Clemson has a duo that ranks among the best.

College football analysts Dusty Dvoracek and Danny Kannell recently unveiled their top tandems for the upcoming season. Clemson defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, picked by Kanell, came in at No. 2 on the list.

The only tandem the two ranked above Bresee and Murphy was Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Both former five-star recruits, Bresee and Murphy are each projected to be high picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bresee, the former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, is coming off a torn ACL that cut his sophomore season short, but the 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive tackle still earned third-team all-ACC honors last season despite the injury.

Murphy is one of the nation’s top defensive ends. The 6-5, 275-pounder led the Tigers in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (14) last season en route to second-team all-ACC honors. Murphy has tallied 79 tackles and 11 sacks in his first two seasons at Clemson.

