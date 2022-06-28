Top Sunshine State WR recaps 'great' visit to Clemson

This past weekend, Clemson played host to a top receiver prospect in the class of 2024.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) four-star James Madison II traveled with his mother this past weekend and was able to check out Clemson and everything the program had to offer for himself.

“It was a great visit,” Madison told The Clemson Insider. “I got to meet Coach (Tyler) Grisham, the offensive coordinator (Brandon Streeter) and Coach Swinney. I got to meet a lot of people and get a good vibe of the school.”

What did Madison hear from Clemson’s coaches while he was on campus?

“They wanted to, obviously, sell me on the school, show me everything, how they develop and how they build better men,” he said. “They showed me what they want me to do in their offense. They showed me how I would be incorporated in their offense and we actually sat down and watched my film and broke it down and how it would transition to playing for them.”

According to Madison, he’s an X-receiver and while he didn’t want to compare himself to Tee Higgins or Justyn Ross, how they used those guys is how Clemson would want to incorporate him into its offense.

Madison is a self-described big target, who can run really well for his size and get open consistently. He’s the type of receiver who can not only take the top off the ball, but he can go up and get it as well. Madison also can be a bully when the ball is in the air.

Clemson waited a little bit to get in contact with Madison, so he started talking to Clemson’s wide receivers coach about three weeks ago. As their relationship has progressed over the past month, Grisham was adamant about getting Madison on campus prior to the dead period.

“I loved the coaching staff,” Madison said. “They’re very genuine people. You don’t really get a genuine vibe from big programs like that that’ve done so much, but everyone was really genuine people. I really felt like they wanted to see everyone in the organization win and they don’t have any false motives or anything like that.”

Clemson did speak with Madison, who already lists a handful of Power Five offers, about a potential offer down the road.

“Coach Grisham, obviously, they take their time with the offers, but he really likes me a lot,” Madison added. “Coach Swinney really likes me a lot, so they said very soon that’ll be coming. But I’m still gonna be talking to them a lot.”

With that being said, what would an offer from Clemson mean for Madison and his current recruitment?

“That would mean a lot,” he said. “What they showed me when I was there was really everything that I look for in a college that I’d like to attend. It would really be very high in my recruitment.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Madison is keeping his options wide open. In addition to Clemson, he visited Oregon, Mizzou, Florida State and Tennneseee this summer. Right now, he’s planning on getting back to Eugene on July 31.

Getting back to Clemson is seemingly a priority for Madison, who will make a gameday visit to Memorial Stadium this fall, but will just need to work on finding a date that works for his schedule.

Madison is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 10 wide receiver and No. 74 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

had a great time at clemson today! #allin pic.twitter.com/716ERiTfwp — james madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) June 26, 2022

