Check out this impressive throw from Clemson's 5-star QB commit

The 2022 Elite 11 Finals kicked off on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Among the top-tier rising senior quarterbacks in the class of 2023 competing in the Elite 11 Finals is five-star Clemson quarterback commitment Christopher Vizzina of Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham, Ala.).

Vizzina showed off his arm talent at the Elite 11 Finals on Tuesday night with this impressive throw, which you can see in the following video from Marc Whiteman of WYFF News 4:

just a dime from @ClemsonFB ‘23 commit Christopher Vizzina last night @Elite11 pic.twitter.com/wlWuT32T3F — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) June 29, 2022

The 2022 Elite 11 Finals, which continues today and concludes Thursday, brings together top-level class of 2023 signal-callers to receive advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting, and includes on-field drills, routes-on-air, classroom instruction and off-field development.

The Elite 11 will be named at the conclusion of The Elite 11 Finals.

Vizzina is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 34 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He told The Clemson Insider this past Friday that he was “really excited” to participate in the Elite 11 Finals.

“I’ve been training the past couple of weeks for it,” he said. “I’m ready to compete with everybody. I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun just being around a bunch of guys that have gone through and are going through the same thing I’ve been going through, and so I think that’ll be really cool…this is kind of the last camp for me. It’s almost kind of the championship for your personal quarterback recruiting or training — that’s kind of how I feel about it.”