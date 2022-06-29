Clemson continues to make impression with top 2025 DL

Clemson continues to make a huge impression on one of the nation’s top young defensive line prospects, who hails from the Volunteer State.

In fact, Ensworth (Nashville, TN.) defensive end Ethan Utley — a 6-foot-4, 250-pound freshman in the 2025 class —is the apple of Lemanski Hall’s eye and has received extensive interest from the Tigers since he visited for a game this past fall.

During the live period, Hall made sure to visit with Utley at Ensworth on multiple occasions.

“Coach Ski stopped by my school earlier (last month),” Utley told The Clemson Insider in mid-May. “That was cool to see him again. We couldn’t say too much because of all those rules. But, it was cool to see Coach Ski again, just telling me how I need to come back this summer and if I don’t make it this summer, just come back for a game, like I did in the fall.”

Since Utley has already been to Clemson multiple times, he said that he wanted to make sure he checked out a few major spots this summer before he makes his way back up to Tiger Town.

“Going back to Clemson multiple times, I know what they offer,” he said. “I know what their goal is with their student-athletes that they’re recruiting and it’s just something I enjoy.”

At the time of our conversation last month, Utley locked in visits to Texas A&M, Michigan, Kentucky and South Carolina.

And while he may not be able to make it to Clemson and return Hall’s favor, Utley is appreciative that Clemson’s defensive ends coach continues to make an effort to see him.

“It’ll be cool to continue to see him and continue to enjoy the process of building me and Coach Ski’s relationship,” Utley said.

For Utley, Clemson has always been one of his dream schools.

“Knowing that I’m still heavy on their radar and knowing that they still haven’t forgotten about me,” he said, “despite the fact that it’s not in season and I don’t have any film or any of that to put out there it’s just fun and a great feeling to have one day when I know they’re still out there recruiting me.

In addition to Clemson, Utley mentions schools like Texas A&M, Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, as the programs currently recruiting him the hardest.

