Clemson lands major commitment from elite Lone Star State OL

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from an elite offensive lineman from the Lone Star State.

Permian High School (Odessa, Texas)’s Harris Sewell announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

A consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services, Sewell is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 65 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, which considers him the second-best offensive guard in the country for his class.

Rivals ranks Sewell as the No. 6 guard nationally and No. 99 overall prospect in the 2023 class, while he is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 72 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising senior, who lists around two dozen total offers, chose the Tigers over the other schools in his Top 5 – Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell reported an offer from Clemson on Nov. 1, 2021, just a couple of days after he was in attendance as an unofficial visitor for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State. He also took an unofficial visit to Clemson last July and returned to Tiger Town for an official visit from June 3-5.

As a junior last season, Sewell recorded 61 pancake blocks, 21 knockdowns and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback pressure in 11 games played, including seven at guard and four at center.

Sewell becomes the second offensive line commitment in Clemson’s 2023 class, joining a fellow Lone Star State standout in Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star Ian Reed.

Sewell gives the Tigers their 12th commitment in the month of June and 15th total commitment in the class, joining Reed, Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.) four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton and Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon.

With the addition of Sewell, Clemson’s 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.