Clemson picks up commitment from another former Michigan pledge

Another former Michigan commitment has flipped his verbal pledge to Clemson.

Winnacunnet High School (Hampton, New Hampshire) 2022 righthanded pitcher Joe Allen announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday night.

“Due to the recent coaching change at the University of Michigan I have decided to review my options and decommit,” he wrote. “With that being said, I have committed to Clemson University. Thank you to everyone who has helped on my journey!”

Another former Michigan commit, Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, also announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Allen is a Team USA 18-and-under alumni and was recently named Gatorade’s New Hampshire Baseball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior right-handed pitcher had led Winnacunnet to a 13-7 record and a berth in the Division 1 state tournament at the time of his Gatorade New Hampshire Baseball Player of the Year selection on June 3. Allen posted a 3-2 record with a 1.62 ERA through the regular season, striking out 71 batters in 43 innings pitched while surrendering just 26 hits and 13 walks. A First Team All-State selection, he was the only New England player chosen for the USA Baseball 18U National Team and also played in the 2021 Area Code Games. He was a Third Team Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason All-American.

–Photo courtesy of Joe Allen on Twitter (@joeallen435)