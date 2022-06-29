New ACC names to know: Virginia

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Virginia

OL Mac Hollensteiner

Hollensteiner is the first offensive lineman to appear on one of these lists, and for good reason. The Cavaliers had a wave of linemen transfer out of the program following Bronco Mendenhall’s resignation, including a handful of starters. It creates an immediate need for former Clemson assistant Tony Elliott’s squad up front. Hollensteiner, a transfer from Georgetown, could slide in immediately as a plug-and-play type after starting two seasons for the Hoyas. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Hollensteiner is an ideal fit at tackle. Dartmouth transfer John Paul Flores is another name worth monitoring up front for the Cavaliers.

RB Cody Brown

While Virginia figures to still pitch the ball around plenty with quarterback Brennon Armstrong and his top three receivers back in the fold, Elliott will want to incorporate more balance into the Cavaliers’ offensive attack. Enter Brown, who could be exactly what Virginia needs to make that happen (as well as a formidable offensive line). A former consensus four-star recruit, Brown transferred in from another ACC program, Miami, where he got limited touches last season. But Virginia’s leading rusher a year ago, Wayne Taulupapa, is now at Washington, creating an even bigger opportunity for the 5-11, 215-pound Brown to see the field early in Charlottesville.

TE Karson Gay

Jelani Woods, a first-team all-ACC performer, was a major factor in the conference’s top passing attack a season ago, but the Cavaliers’ talented tight end is off to the NFL after being taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of this year’s draft. It’s left a massive void to fill in Virginia’s offense. The Cavaliers still have some older tight ends on the roster, but don’t count Gay out of the competition just yet. The second-highest ranked recruit in Virginia’s signing class, Gay has athleticism and plus size for the position at 6-6 and 230 pounds that could be used to try to create mismatches immediately in the passing game. If nothing else, Gay could be a matchup nightmare in the red zone for the Cavaliers this fall.

