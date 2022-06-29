Standout Peach State OL leaves Clemson impressed by Austin's coaching

A promising young prospect from the Peach State, who has already received multiple Power Five offers, made his way to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this month.

Cartersville (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Malachi Toliver — 6-foot-6, 300-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 — worked out at the Swinney Camp on June 11.

“It was pretty nice,” Toliver said regarding his first Clemson experience. “I mean, it’s a top program in the country. They gave good feedback, great coaching and tips for me personally.”

What type of feedback did Toliver get from Clemson’s coaching staff?

“They said they like my size,” he said. “They like the way I play the game of football in general.”

Toliver received a lot of attention from Thomas Austin.

He spoke rather highly of Clemson’s offensive line coach and appreciated not only his coaching but his attention to detail as well.

“I loved the way he spent time with me, going in-depth with coaching,” Toliver said. “I felt like I was at the right place at the right time. I like the way he coaches.”

In addition to Clemson, he’s been to Florida State, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Louisville and Alabama. Toliver will be at the University of Georgia and Tennessee this weekend.

Toliver mentioned that schools like Louisville and Penn State are the schools that he currently feels the most love from right now, but all of his offers are “amazing” and they all like him a lot.

What would it mean to Toliver if a school like Clemson jumped into his recruitment?

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “It’s a top program in the country for sure.”

Toliver is a self-described hard worker, who is a guy willing to do anything for a team, whether that’s playing a different position or anything like that. Toliver said he’s the type of player that you won’t regret recruiting or having on your team.

— Photo courtesy of Malachi Toliver.

