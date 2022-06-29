Where does this ESPN analyst see trio of Tigers going in 2023 NFL Draft?

This week, an ESPN NFL Draft Analyst released his first 2023 NFL mock draft (subscription required), giving predictions for all 32 first-round picks in next year’s draft.

ESPN’s Matt Miller projects three current Clemson stars to be picked in the first round, beginning with defensive end Myles Murphy going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 16th overall pick.

“Take a quick look at the Eagles’ defensive end depth chart and it’s easy to see the position becoming the top need next offseason,” Miller wrote. “Murphy anchored the Clemson defensive line in 2021 with seven sacks while bouncing between end and tackle. With Bryan Bresee returning from injury, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Murphy should see more action at end this season. He has a chance to dominate with his quickness off the edge.”

Miller sees Tiger defensive tackle Bryan Bresee coming off the board one pick later and being taken by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 17 overall.

“Bresee is returning from a torn left ACL suffered last September, but the flashes he has shown and his pedigree as a former top recruit should have scouts excited,” Miller wrote. “He had four sacks and a forced fumble as a freshman in 2020. A return to form could push Bresee all the way into the top 10, though he has to prove he can return to his stellar level of play.”

Miller’s mock draft also has Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson going in the first round, predicting him to be grabbed by the Seattle Seahawks with the 25th overall selection.

“Simpson is a speedy outside linebacker with three-down ability as a run-stuffer, cover man and blitzer off the edge, which is exactly what the Seahawks need to continue a rebuild on defense,” Miller wrote. “Simpson, one of three Clemson defenders in this mock draft, had 65 total tackles and six sacks last season. If he continues to thrive under a new scheme with defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, he has the traits to be an early pick.”