Clemson star calls in to Packer and Durham, updates rehab

A Clemson standout called in to the Packer and Durham show on ACC Network on Thursday.

The Clemson basketball team’s leading scorer from the 2021-22 season, forward/center PJ Hall, phoned in to the show with Mark Packer and Wes Durham after hearing the news Wednesday that the program will be taken off the air at the end of this week.

“I heard the news and I had to call in and say what’s up, y’all,” Hall said.

“I know why you’re calling — you want to host the show now,” Packer joked. “I know how it goes.”

“I’ve put my application in,” Hall joked back.

“It’s going to be called ‘Hall and Durham,’ is what it’s now going to be called moving forward,” Packer said.

On a more serious note, during the call, Hall gave an update on his rehab following the foot surgery he underwent earlier this offseason.

As evidenced by multiple social media posts, Hall is out of the walking boot he initially wore after having surgery to repair a fracture in the fourth metatarsal of his left foot. He posted a story to his Instagram account in early June that showed the 6-foot-10, 240-pounder doing some simulated running for the first time since the operation in March.

“It’s feeling good. I’ve been sprinting a little bit, doing more rehab,” Hall said to Packer and Durham. “So, it was just a slow process to be able to get back up and doing more basketball stuff. Forever it was like you were on one foot, shooting one-foot hooks and barely walking around. So now that I’m running around more, I can jump. I’ve been doing semi-basketball workouts. So, it’s definitely coming along, but it was slow, for sure.”

Hall averaged a team-high 15.5 points despite dealing with painful flareups throughout last season, earning all-ACC honorable mention honors.

You can watch Hall’s call to Packer and Durham below:

