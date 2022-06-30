Former Tiger finds new home in the NFL

A former Clemson football player has found a new home in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they have signed former Tiger punter Bradley Pinion.

Pinion, who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, had played with the Buccaneers since 2019 and was previously a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 2015-18 after being drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft (165th overall).

Pinion won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Feb. 7, 2021.

For his NFL career (2015-2021), Pinion has played in 111 games and averaged 43.7 yards per punt to go with 418 touchbacks on kickoffs and a 78.9 percent touchback percentage.

At Clemson, Pinion had a 41.1-yard average and 39.2-yard net average on 140 punts in 34 games (25 starts) in his career. He had 55 punts inside the 20 with only two touchbacks and punted 102 times without a touchback (with 42 inside the 20) before his first touchback in 2014.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images