PFF says this NFL team should have its eyes on Murphy

The 2022 NFL Draft just went down a couple of months ago, but there is already plenty of buzz about which college players will hear their names called in next year’s draft.

Pro Football Focus this week published an article on one 2023 NFL Draft prospect each NFL team should be watching this year, and a current Clemson standout defender appeared on PFF’s list.

PFF says the Minnesota Vikings should have their eyes on Myles Murphy, the Tigers’ rising junior defensive end.

“You won’t find many defensive ends as physically imposing as Murphy at as young of an age,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder earned a 92.5 run-defense grade as a true freshman. Pairing him across from Danielle Hunter would give the Vikings two every-down ends for the foreseeable future.”

The Vikings, of course, took a former Tiger in the 2022 NFL Draft when they traded up to select cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. in the second round with the 42nd overall selection.

Murphy enters the 2022 season having recorded 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups over 25 games (16 starts). He joined Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell as the only Clemson players since 2000 to post multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks.

Last season, the former five-star prospect from Marietta, Ga., was credited with 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups over 13 games (10 starts) en route to second-team All-ACC honors. He also collected first-team all-conference honors from PFF and Phil Steele and second-team honors from the AP, while also being named a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele.