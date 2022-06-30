Trevor Lawrence talks Arch Manning, offers him advice

A former five-star prospect and the nation’s top-ranked player regardless of position in the 2018 recruiting class, Trevor Lawrence knows what it’s like to be regarded as a generational-type talent and how to handle the expectations that come along with that label and hype surrounding him.

The former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback was in a similar spot coming out of Cartersville (Ga.) High School to where Arch Manning is now as a five-star prospect and the country’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class who is viewed as being the next big thing in football.

Considering the immense pressure that Manning faces amid all the hoopla and massive expectations, Lawrence had some advice for the rising senior recruit from Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.) who committed to Texas on June 23.

“I’m sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I’d say it’s really important to learn how to manage expectations,” Lawrence said, via the New York Post. “It’s important to block out all the noise. The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches and family. You should try to block everything else out.”

Lawrence encouraged Manning to maintain his confidence as he enters the college ranks but know he must turn the page and start over at the next level, just like Lawrence is having to do early in his young NFL career after moving on from Clemson and being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“There’s going to be a lot on his plate, but you have to show up ready to learn and grow,” Lawrence said. “You’re not going to be perfect from day one, but he is really talented and has a lot of abilities.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images