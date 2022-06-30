Where is Clemson in this ACC strength of schedule rankings for 2022?

Before the ACC goes to a 3-5-5 scheduling model beginning in 2023 that will see each team play three permanent conference opponents while rotating five of the other 10 teams onto the schedule every other year, the league will once again be broken up into the Atlantic and Coastal divisions for the 2022 season.

With the new scheduling model not going into effect until 2023, CBS Sports rated the easiest and toughest draws in the conference for this season, and the national outlet sees the Atlantic Division as the more difficult side of the standings in the last year of the ACC’s divisional format.

CBS Sports this week released its ACC strength of schedule rankings for 2022 and has four teams from the Atlantic comprising the top six in the rankings.

CBS Sports ranks Clemson’s strength of schedule at No. 4 behind Georgia Tech, Florida State and Miami, in that order.

“Clemson’s strength of schedule rating is going to have a deficit when compared to the rest of the conference because Clemson can’t play Clemson, and thus the Tigers “avoid” the toughest opponent in the ACC,” CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson wrote. “Still, this is a top-half schedule in the league thanks to Miami rotating in from the Coastal Division and a late-season road trip to Notre Dame. Also, considering how Shane Beamer exceeded expectations in 2021, the regular-season finale with South Carolina could take on more intrigue in the near future, but it’s still a matchup that heavily tilts Clemson’s way in 2022.”

Below Clemson in the ACC strength of schedule rankings are fellow Atlantic foes Syracuse and Louisville at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, with defending ACC Champion Pittsburgh from the Coastal coming in at No. 7.

Boston College leads off the bottom half of the rankings at No. 8, followed in order by North Carolina, NC State, Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.