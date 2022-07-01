Rece Davis mentions Clemson as one of his top 3 campuses for College GameDay

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently joined the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast with Kelly Gramlich and former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain.

One of the topics Davis discussed is the top three campuses to do a GameDay show on, in his opinion.

Davis named Washington State as his favorite and James Madison as another favorite of his before mentioning Clemson as well.

“You could choose Clemson or anywhere in the SEC and not be wrong in the top three,” Davis said. “So, I’d probably say that – just for the sake of your listeners and your affinities – I would say Clemson’s as good as we do. We’re up there on the hill. It’s a fun place to go. I get to go to Smokin’ Pig. (ESPN college football analyst David) Pollack found ‘Sloppy Body’ guy, and then we had the mud splash there. So, there’s always something fun that happens when we go to Clemson.”

You can watch Davis’ full interview with Mac Lain and Gramlich below: