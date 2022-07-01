Throwback to this historic performance from Tee Higgins

This week, the ACC Digital Network threw it back to former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins’ historic performance in the 2019 ACC Championship Game against Virginia.

On Dec. 7, 2019, Higgins was named Most Valuable Player of the ACC title game vs. the 22nd-ranked Cavaliers after catching nine passes to post ACC Championship Game records with 182 yards and a school-record-tying three touchdown receptions in the Tigers’ 62-17 win.

Higgins’ third touchdown reception against Virginia tied not only the single-game school record of three, but also represented his 27th career touchdown reception to tie DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins’ career record at Clemson.

Additionally, in that contest against Virginia, Higgins became the first player in Clemson history to catch multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games.

Check out highlights from Higgins’ MVP performance that night in the following video from the ACC Digital Network:

Tee Higgins' ACC title game performance was unmatched 📈📈 🟠 2019 ACC Championship MVP

🟠 9 receptions

🟠 182 receiving yards

🟠 3 receiving TDs @teehiggins5 | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/vDS1axjZBu — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) June 29, 2022

–Information from Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this article

