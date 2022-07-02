Clemson to take part in another Holiday Hoopsgiving

For the second straight year, Clemson’s men’s basketball team will be a part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.

The Tigers will face Loyola Chicago on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena as part of the event, which will be played on two dates. Auburn will play Memphis and Wake Forest will square off against LSU as part of a Dec. 10 tripleheader. The event will conclude Dec. 18 with a Georgia-Notre Dame matchup.

Clemson notched an overtime win over Drake in last year’s event.

This year’s game is the fourth known non-conference game on the Tigers’ 2022-23 schedule. Clemson will play host to Bellarmine as well as Penn State as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Tigers will also face Iowa to begin the Emerald Coast Classic during Thanksgiving week.