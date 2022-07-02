Etienne looks back to old self in post-injury workout video

Travis Etienne has come a long way since suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason last year that required surgery and caused the former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back to miss all of his rookie season in 2021.

Fast forward to the present, and it looks like Etienne is back to his old, explosive self. The Jaguars’ 2021 first-round draft pick showed off his post-injury footwork and agility in the following video from the Jaguars of Etienne training with 3 Hunnid Fitness trainer Josh Hicks.

Etienne was fully cleared for organized team activities this offseason, and by all accounts, he showed off the traits that enticed the Jaguars to take him with the 25th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft – including his top-end speed.

The ultra-quick, athletic and explosive Etienne put his speed on full display in OTAs, and new Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor was quick to point that out while meeting with the media after the conclusion of OTAs last month.

“The speed’s real,” said Taylor, who enters his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars in 2022. “I mean that was obviously something everybody knew coming out of college, not having a chance to see a lot of the stuff he was able to do last year because he wasn’t able to play. So, the speed’s very real.”

It should be exciting to watch Etienne when he sees action in the NFL for the first time this year.

The two-time ACC Player of the Year and three-time first-team All-American completed one of the most prolific careers in Clemson, ACC and college football history across the 2017-20 seasons, rushing 686 times for 4,952 yards with 70 rushing touchdowns and catching 102 passes for 1,155 and eight receiving touchdowns over 55 games (42 starts).

Etienne is the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown (46 of his 55 career games) and the ACC career record-holder for rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468). He became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher in 2020, surpassing a mark held by NC State’s Ted Brown since 1978.

